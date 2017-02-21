New state bill would grade colleges and universities

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - There could soon be major changes to the way public universities and colleges get money in Kentucky.

Tuesday, the Senate’s Appropriations and Revenue Committee approved Senate Bill 153, which create performance based funding for postsecondary schools, or colleges and universities like UofL, UK and KCTCS.

Sen. David Givens (R-Green) sponsored the bill.

“Consensus was a hard thing to get to,” Sen. Givens said in the committee meeting.

While there are many people are in favor of performance-based funding, the bill works like a big math problem to figure out funding and not everyone

agrees on the criteria.

"Everybody had to compromise something,” Robert King, the President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said.

The primary focus is on the number of degrees, which is partially why UofL interim President Dr. Greg Postel supports performance-based funding.

"It's not acceptable that people don't finish their degree or take an extraordinarily long time to finish their degree,” Postel said “We need to improve

that."

Sen. Givens says accrediting institutions will make sure the schools don't cheat and just hand out degrees to get more funding.

"I had that concern early on as we engaged in this conversation,” Sen. Givens said.

In all, there’s about $1.2 billion set aside for funding Kentucky’s colleges and universities.

Outside of the number of degrees, schools will be graded on degrees for minority students, number of credit hours completed, even square footage of

the campus and laboratory space.

One concern was that degrees in STEM programs or science, technology, engineering and math are given bonus points. In his State of the Commonwealth

address, Gov. Matt Bevin, whose degree is in East Asian studies, said engineering degrees are more valuable to the workforce than French literature degrees.

"Some didn't like it, in fact nobody fully liked it and that's how we know it's about as good as we're going to get it,” Gov. Bevin said in the address.

"Encouraging more STEM focused degrees in Kentucky I think is a good thing,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Jefferson) said. “We just have to make sure we

don't do it to the exclusion of other programs."

Everything in the bill could change. It creates council of university and college presidents and allows the council to adjust the grading system.

"We certainly could strip them of the power to do anything like that ever again, so it's a relationship that has to be watched on both sides,” Sen. Givens said.

