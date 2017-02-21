New state bill would grade colleges and universities

Tuesday, the Senate’s Appropriations and Revenue Committee approved Senate Bill 153, which create performance based funding for postsecondary schools, or colleges and universities like UofL, UK and KCTCS.More >>
Bevin has had his eye on charter schools since his election, and in his State of the Commonwealth address Bevin said charter schools are coming to Kentucky.More >>
The fire was reported in the 6300 block of Preston Highway around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
While most people have probably heard of an Emergency Protective Order, or EPO, more people are learning about an Interpersonal Protective Order, or IPO, that can help those in dating relationships or someone who's being stalked.More >>
Jury selection is underway for the trial of three suspects charged in connection to the shooting death of Ne’riah Miller.More >>
