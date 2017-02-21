Bill to bring charter schools to KY backed by Bevin

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Governor Matt Bevin made his pitch for Kentucky charter schools on Tuesday.

Charter schools are publicly funded but privately run schools, and Bevin said it was time for the Commonwealth to join the 43 other states that have charter schools.

Bevin has had his eye on charter schools since his election, and in his State of the Commonwealth address Bevin said charter schools are coming to Kentucky.

House Bill 520, filed this past Friday by Rep. John Carney, the Chair of the House Education Committee, is designed to do exactly that.

The bill is extensive. While it does not set a cap on the number of schools, Carney said the state will likely start the program with three to five schools in areas that need them most.

Bevin said the charter schools are most needed in urban areas that have underperforming public schools, adding people in urban areas have been the most demanding of charter schools.

Bevin added in his mind the bill doesn’t go far enough, but called it a compromise.

Carney and Bevin pointed out charter schools would still face the same testing as traditional public schools and that no one will be assigned to a charter school. They would only be an option.

"This is not going to take over the public education system,” Bevin said. “This is going to be a very small, focused, individualized approach for some of our public school students.”

House Democrats have said in the past couple weeks that the state is already struggling to support the public schools it has now and adding charter schools would make things more difficult.

