Indiana school prayer bill moves forward

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) – A bill that reaffirms students right to pray aloud is moving forward in the Indiana House.

Indiana House Bill 1024 would allow prayer in school, but would not require prayer. The bill also allows religious clothing and religious expression in assignments such as homework, artwork, and projects.

Supporters of House Bill 1024 say it's protecting students' First Amendment rights, but opponents of the bill are questioning why the bill is needed.

They say that schools already acknowledge freedom of religion.

