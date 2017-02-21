Indiana school prayer bill moves forward

Building Solid Stones is a program students at Western Middle School participate in every Tuesday.More >>
A bill that deals with prayer in schools has moved forward in the Indiana House.More >>
Tuesday, the Senate’s Appropriations and Revenue Committee approved Senate Bill 153, which create performance based funding for postsecondary schools, or colleges and universities like UofL, UK and KCTCS.More >>
Bevin has had his eye on charter schools since his election, and in his State of the Commonwealth address Bevin said charter schools are coming to Kentucky.More >>
The fire was reported in the 6300 block of Preston Highway around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
