Program teaches problem-solving skills to students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A program within the Jefferson County Public School system is teaching students as young as sixth grade to take back their streets.



Building Solid Stones is a program students at Western Middle School participate in every Tuesday.



The program helps teach problem-solving skills when it comes to many issues children face at school and at home.

MORE: JCPS News



Westport Middle School youth services coordinator Tasha King said, "Because the hope is to be a lifelong learner, so we're raising them not to only be good students, but to be productive, responsible adults later in life. So its these type of programs that we offer here at the school to try and provide our students with those different type of opportunities."



For more community-wide programs aimed at helping students and adults take back their streets, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.