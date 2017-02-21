Clarksville officials vote to allows weapons into council meetings

BY APRILE RICKERT

News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE, IN (News and Tribune) - Those attending Clarksville Town Council meetings will now be able to carry weapons - for the first time in almost two years.

The council voted Tuesday 6-1 to enact a provision that would allow residents to bring weapons into the council chambers only during advertised council meetings. It is effective immediately.

In May 2015, Clarksville Town Court Judge Jimmie Guilfoyle issued a court order banning weapons from the municipal building, based on and enforced by state statute that allows any building housings court to do so unless it is sectioned off.

A committee was formed in early 2016 to address the issue by the incoming council and an amended order was issued by Guilfoyle that spring that would allow weapons into the main parts of the building if the court could be separated, by partition or otherwise.

Weapons are banned from the court and only allowed at council meetings.

Tuesday's vote comes from a provision in the original order that would allow the council to make the decision on allowing weapons into the meetings. The first vote was at the council's last meeting, 5-1, with John Gilkey abstaining and David Fisher against.

The ordinance passed Tuesday 6-1 with Fisher opposed.

“I feel that this is a step backward for the safety of the residents who attend the meetings and also for the judge's chambers,” he said. “You can't go to the Jeffersonville courthouse [or] the county courthouse and carry.”

He said he understands that people should be allowed to carry weapons under the Second Amendment, but council meetings aren't the place to do so.

“Everybody is entitled to their weapons,” he said. “But you don’t need it in here for just one night. There's probably more upset people that come in here than anyplace else.

“I hope and pray nothing goes wrong.”

Resident James McClure Jr., has been a firm advocate for guns to be allowed back into the town hall building for the past two years. He said this actin was a step in the right direction.

“I'm cautiously optimistic,” he said. “This is the first step — this is not the end result.”

“The council is still responsible for doing whatever they feel is required from the judge's order to secure [the court section] of the building ... to allow the citizens of Clarksville to exercise their rights in a responsible fashion. This is just the beginning and we're not going away.”

McClure said he will take advantage of this ordinance and arm himself at future meetings, now that he is allowed to again.

“I have every plan to,” he said. “From the moment I leave my house to when I come here, I'm disarmed. If someone wanted to assault me, I can't defend myself. The citizens are the first line of defense.”

Council president Paul Fetter said that plans are still in the works to move forward with the partition.

'"We got the original architectural drawings back a month ago and had to look at a corner where there is some settling,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we weren’t building something that won't work.

“When we finish the partition, we'll segregate the court from the rest of the building.”