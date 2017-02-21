Silver Alert issued for Jeffersonville man believed to be in danger

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man authorities believe is in danger.



Bruce Mater was last seen in Jeffersonville, Indiana around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Jeffersonville police.

Mater is described as being 6’1’’ tall and weighing 189 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light green shirt and black loafers. Police said Mater is believed to be driving a green 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana license plate number 385 BAU.

Police said Mater may be disoriented and may require medical assistance.



Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.

