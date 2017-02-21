Community members push JCPS board for new leadership

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – About two dozen people rallied outside the Jefferson County School Board meeting Tuesday night asking for the removal of superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens.



“Dr. Hargens I respectfully ask that you resign your position as the superintendent of the Jefferson County Public School system,” Dear JCPS member Erin Korboylo said, addressing Hargens.



Community members said the looming state audit of the Jefferson County Public School district adds more concern and pushes their plea for new leadership.



Board member Linda Duncan said it’s a message the board has heard, and one they are working to resolve.

“We've been talking about this for several executive sessions, we'll probably have another one tonight,” Duncan said. “We will move to a resolution soon and at that point everything can become public.”



