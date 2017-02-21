Car crashes into Louisville daycare

The car drove through Little Achievers Academy, located at 502 Winkler Avenue, at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a car crashed into a daycare.

The car drove through Little Achievers Academy, located at 502 Winkler Avenue, at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Police said the driver fled after crashing into the building.



No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Metro building inspectors were called to take a look at the building. This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

