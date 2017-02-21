LMPD blows through extra overtime budget

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For most of January, things seemed to be relatively quiet, until the 30th when Louisville saw six murders in just five days.

"Everybody's really in fear for real," Chantay Yelverton, who lives in the California Park neighborhood, said.

That's about the time when sources said the Louisville Metro Police Department cut back patrols on overtime.

Last December, the department was budgeted $1.2 million for overtime for officers to work in the they city's most dangerous neighborhoods. The money was supposed to last through the end of June.

"When they were working the overtime, there were enough of us out there that the bad actors didn't want to come out on the street," President of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Dave Mutchler said.

But that money did not last long.

WAVE 3 News obtained emails dated from Jan. 27 where LMPD Chief Steve Conrad learned his department had spent just "over half of the $1.2 million." In the email chain, Conrad wrote, "If we keep spending at the same rate, we will run out before the end of March!" He then orders the OT schedules be revised to cover the hot spots through the end of June.

The Chief would not comment on camera. But numerous sources told WAVE 3 News after the date of those emails, overtime shifts were cut back.

"It is frustrating to be shocked by that news," Councilwoman Angela Leet said.

Leet is a member of both the budget and public safety committees.

"There was no transparency in regards that they were bumping up against the number," she said

Leet wants LMPD to get its math straight.

"What is the real number? What's your real need in order to protect our community," she said.

Mutchler said the department is understaffed.

"What we need is a way to be able to staff those areas like that all the time," Mutchler said.

He said OT isn't the permanent answer.

"The frustrating part is that that can't go on forever," he said.

There have now been 17 homicides in Louisville Metro since the beginning of 2017. The thought of not having extra patrols leaves some worried sick.

"I haven't seen anything set up to where we feel protected down here."

We asked again Tuesday for the chief to tell us how he has addressed the problem, but he declined and said he will explain everything to the Metro Council during a hearing March 1.

We also reached out to Mayor Greg Fischer’s office for comment, but he declined.

