Hoosiers drop fifth straight, fall 96-90 in OT at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Senior Peter Jok scored 35 points as Iowa rallied from 13 down to beat Indiana 96-90 in overtime on Tuesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.



Jok made a program record 22 free throws for the Hawkeyes (15-13, 7-8 Big Ten), which made 39 free throws to Indiana's 16.



Jok hit a pair of free throws and two more off a subsequent steal, putting Iowa ahead 84-81 with 2:14 left in OT. The Hawkeyes then forced another turnover, and Jok made it six straight free throws and an 86-81 Hawkeyes lead.



Tyler Cook's dunk with 59 seconds left sealed it for Iowa, which came back from a 17-4 deficit to start play.



Iowa took its first lead, 73-71, on a Cook 3-point play with 2:10 left in regulation, but Josh Newkirk's free throws with 25.6 seconds to go brought the Hoosiers even at 75-all. Cook missed a jumper at the buzzer to push the game into overtime.



Robert Johnson scored 19 points with seven assists and Thomas Bryant finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (15-13, 5-10), which committed 22 turnovers in losing its fifth straight.

