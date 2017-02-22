JOIN US TONIGHT: Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012

On Monday, Feb. 27 several panels of people will gather to remember that day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to tonight's Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.



It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since that day. Etched in the minds of many, especially those across southern Indiana, it’s a day that will never be forgotten.

An EF 4 tornado with winds up to 170 miles per hour ripped across the landscape, shattering homes, businesses and lives. With amazing perseverance, the communities have worked to build back the tangible things they lost. But much like the scare on the earth, the memories of the devastation from that day are deep and very much real.

Tonight, Monday, Feb. 27, several panels of people will gather to remember that day.

WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned will broadcast live weather reports beginning at 5 p.m. After about an hour meet-and-greet, attendees will view specially produced videos and listen to the panels.



After a brief welcome, the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team will show you what that day was like for them, discussing their preparation and their memories from that day.



A live weather report at 6:15 p.m. will be followed by three more videos and panels: The Storm, The Impact, and The Recovery.

The event will take place at Henryville Junior/Senior High School in the auditorium.

Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to conclude by 8 p.m. We hope you'll join us!

RELATED STORIES

+ Henryville works to pick up the pieces

+ Almost half of Henryville school buildings destroyed

+ Community steps up to give Henryville students proper prom

+ Lady Antebellum to perform for Henryville students, community

+ Henryville students dance the night away with Lady Antebellum

+ Henryville students start new year in reconstructed school buildings

+ Henryville woman saves children, loses legs in tornado

+ Church destroyed by Henryville tornado now stands tall

+ Habitat for Humanity builds 10 houses for Henryville tornado victims

+ Trooper injured by Henryville tornado tells his story of survival

+ Henryville takes stock one year after deadly tornadoes

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.