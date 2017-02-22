ISP: Speed, alcohol appear to be factors in fatal crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in a deadly crash in Jackson County, according to Indiana State Police.

Robert Robbins, 27, of Seymour, was driving a 2004 Mazda 6 on U.S. 31, near Commiskey Pike, when he failed to navigate a sharp turn, went off the roadway and hit a guardrail around 11 p.m. Monday, according to ISP.

Robbins was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jackson County coroner Michael Bobb.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

