UofL-UNC: First place up for grabs in huge ACC showdown

Old friends Roy Williams (left) and Rick Pitino will lead their teams into a key ACC game Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On paper, Wednesday's huge ACC showdown in Chapel Hill, N.C., seems a toss-up between UofL and North Carolina in a nationally televised game on ESPN at 9 p.m.

But games aren't played on paper; they're played in the comments section of your favorite team's Facebook page.

Jokes aside, the Cards and Tar Heels will tend to some serious business at the Dean Smith Center, as first place in college basketball's marquee conference is up for grabs with just three games remaining for each side after Wednesday.

No. 7 Louisville is 22-5, 10-4 in the ACC, and winners of three straight. No. 8 UNC, 23-5 and 11-3, is clinging to a one-game lead atop the league as it heads down a difficult final stretch.

The Tar Heels hammered then-No. 14 Virginia on Saturday, and their closing stretch includes a return game at now-No. 18 Virginia on Monday before welcoming a rising Duke squad, currently ranked 10th, on March 4. Duke is tied with Louisville in second place with its 10-4 record after a 2-3 start in early league action.

Since joining the ACC two years ago, UofL has taken two of three regular season games against North Carolina, but hasn't beaten the Tar Heels away from the KFC Yum! Center. In fact, since becoming an ACC member, the Cards have not won a true road game against a ranked team, in our out of league play. The last time UofL accomplished such a feat was in March 2014, when it beat SMU in an American Athletic Conference game when the Mustangs were ranked No. 18.

And the Cards haven't claimed a noteworthy road win this season, which isn't a great trend against a UNC squad that hasn't lost a home game this year after losing only one last season.

UNC has talent, experience, Justin Jackson, rebounders and that home-court advantage. The Tar Heels have won their seven ACC home games by an average of 19 points.

Three of UofL's four league losses have come on the road by an average of nine points. UNC is favored by five or six points, depending on which book you're browsing, and stats heroes like Ken Pomeroy are leaning strongly toward a Louisville loss.

But the Cards have one of the nation's toughest defenses -- Saturday's 90-point allowance to Virginia Tech notwithstanding -- Donovan Mitchell, a deep bench and a neat little system in which seemingly any of Mitchell's supporting castmates can be a surprise star for a night. Quentin Snider's injury, just like the recent one-game suspensions of Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang, are in the rear-view mirror and the Cards appear to be playing March basketball in February.

UofL returns home to play Syracuse on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center, while North Carolina travels to Pittsburgh for a game the same day.

