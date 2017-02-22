All lanes of I-65N in Bullitt Co. reopen after injury crash invo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

All lanes of I-65N in Bullitt Co. reopen after injury crash involving semi

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Injuries were reported in the crash. (Source: Raycom News Network) Injuries were reported in the crash. (Source: Raycom News Network)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened in Bullitt County after a Wednesday morning crash involving a semi and at least one other vehicle, according to Bullitt County Central Dispatch and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The incident happened near mile markers 113 and 114.

Dispatchers said at least one injury was reported in the crash, but they were unaware of the extent of the injury or injuries.

A diesel spill was also associated with the crash.

A tweet from the Shepherdsville Fire Department warned drivers to steer clear of both northbound and southbound I-65, but the Bullitt County dispatchers said southbound I-65 was not affected. 

