Wreck shuts down I-65N in Bullitt County

Northbound I-65 is expected to remain closed until about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All three lanes of northbound Interstate 65 are closed in Bullitt County after a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

The incident happened near exits 113 and 114.

A tweet from the Shepherdsville Fire Department says drivers should steer clear of both northbound and southbound I-65 because of a crash and diesel fuel spill.

PSA. Stay away from I65 near the 114mm- north and south. It's a mess with periodic road closures due to a crash and diesel spill. — Shepherdsville FD (@ShepFireDept) February 22, 2017

Bullitt County Central Dispatch could not comment on the number of vehicles involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects the interstate will remain closed until approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

