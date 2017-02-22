NBC renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 52nd season

LOS ANGELES, CA (WAVE) - The sands through the hourglass will mark at least one more year of evil twins, amnesiacs, and returns from the dead on Days of Our Lives.

NBC's venerable daytime drama has been renewed for a 52nd season, according to the network.

Fans had been concerned the show might be canceled because of low ratings and the announcement that Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly had been hired to fill a slot in NBC's daytime lineup. Days of Our Lives' renewal means Kelly's new show will occupy a different slot on the schedule.

In additional to the renewal, many Days of Our Lives fans are celebrating the hiring of a new head writer. Ron Carlivati's previous work in the same role on General Hospital and One Life to Live earned those soaps critical acclaim and higher ratings. Carlivati's stories begin airing in July.

Days of Our Lives chronicles the lives and loves of the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis and DiMera families in fictitious Salem, USA. It airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC and WAVE 3 News.

