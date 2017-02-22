WATCH LIVE - 10am: Police update on the Delphi, IN double murder - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: At 10 a.m., police will hold a news conference regarding the murder investigations of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, IN. To watch the news conference, join our WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

