Bullet fired nearby enters Academy @ Shawnee, no injuries reported

A bullet was fired from a gun into the Academy @ Shawnee on Wednesday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. (Source: Maira Ansari/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Academy @ Shawnee was placed on a heightened level of security after gunfire was heard near the school.

In a letter to parents, Venita Benboe, principal of the Academy @ Shawnee, said the security level was increased due to police activity near the school this morning.

MetroSafe said Louisville Metro police were sent to 39th and Market at 8:14 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers checked the area and found nothing. Police cleared the scene at 8:27 a.m.

Benboe said she found a classroom window has been hit by a bullet and found a bullet fragment inside a classroom.

No students were injured by the gunfire, Benboe said, who complimented faculty and staff for following procedures to keep students safe.

