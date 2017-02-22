WATCH LIVE - 11:30am: Sen. Mitch McConnell addresses the Jeffers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE - 11:30am: Sen. Mitch McConnell addresses the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a Feb. 21 address to the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. (Source: NBC) Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a Feb. 21 address to the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. (Source: NBC)

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Sen. Mitch McConnell will address the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce during a luncheon To watch the news conference. You can hear Sen. McConnell's remarks by watching our WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly