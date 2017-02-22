Hundreds of people protest McConnell event in Louisville

This billboard truck, which denounces the planned repeal of the Affordable Care Act, has been following McConnell to various speaking engagements. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

Hundreds of protesters turned out in front of the Louisville Marriott East Wednesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people lined the street in front of a suburban Louisville hotel Wednesday to protest U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Kentucky's senior senator was scheduled to speak at a Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce event at noon Wednesday at the Louisville Marriott East on Embassy Square Boulevard. The event appears to be running about behind schedule.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.