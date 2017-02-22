Suspect sought in 12+ thefts from residential mailboxes in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - At least one suspect is being sought in connection to numerous thefts from residential mailboxes in Elizabethtown.

Several checks have been stolen from the boxes and forged, Elizabethtown police said.

David Lee Mullins, 44, is wanted for allegedly carrying out more than a dozen of these crimes. Police said Mullins may or may not be acting alone.

Mullins has six active warrants for his arrest for similar crimes in multiple counties, according to a post on the Elizabethtown Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said the thief or thieves appear to be targeting mailboxes with their flags up and containing outgoing mail. They are taking any mail they find, regardless of the contents.

Police strongly recommend that people use public drop-box-style mailboxes to mail items or drop them in a slot at the post office. Those expecting valuable mail are encouraged to monitor for deliveries and collect incoming mail promptly.

Anyone with information on Mullins' whereabouts or who knows anything about these thefts should call EPD at 270-765-4125.

