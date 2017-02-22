Thefts from residential mailboxes reported in Elizabethtown

Police encourage people to use public mailboxes or the post office to mail items rather than using residential mailboxes. (Source: Raycom News Network)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Numerous reports of thefts from residential mailboxes are under investigation in Elizabethtown.

Several checks have been stolen and forged, according to a post on the Elizabethtown Police Department's Facebook page.

The thieves appear to be targeting mailboxes with their flags up and containing outgoing mail, police said. They are taking any mail they find, regardless of the contents.

Police strongly recommend that people use public drop-box-style mailboxes to mail items or drop them in a slot at the post office. Those expecting valuable mail are encouraged to monitor for deliveries and collect incoming mail promptly.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.