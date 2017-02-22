Thefts from residential mailboxes reported in Elizabethtown

Several checks have been stolen and forged, according to a post on the Elizabethtown Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
Several checks have been stolen and forged, according to a post on the Elizabethtown Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking at a Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce event at noon Wednesday.More >>
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is speaking at a Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce event at noon Wednesday.More >>
Fans had been concerned the show might be canceled because of low ratings and the announcement that Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly had been hired to fill a slot in NBC's daytime lineup.More >>
Fans had been concerned the show might be canceled because of low ratings and the announcement that Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly had been hired to fill a slot in NBC's daytime lineup.More >>
Louisville Metro police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the school around 8:15 a.m..More >>
Louisville Metro police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the school around 8:15 a.m..More >>
The incident happened near mile marker 113.More >>
The incident happened near mile marker 113.More >>