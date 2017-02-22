Ne'Riah's father: 'I could smell the gunpowder'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason faced a jury for the first time on Wednesday.

The trio are accused in the 2014 shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'riah Miller.

Prosecutor Ryane Conroy started the day by asking the jury to convict the defendants if they found probable cause to believe that the three men participated in the shooting.

The three defense attorneys took a different approach, arguing that two other men who testified in exchange for a lesser penalty might not have told the truth.

"Michael Dunn lied," said Bart McMahon, who's representing Duwan Mason.

In his opening statement, Clark Baird, Tramber's defense attorney, said something similar: "Dunn and (Trey) Anderson cannot be trusted."

Representing McLemore, attorney Fred Moore also accused Dunn of lying, saying that "a lie travels halfway across the world before the truth has time to put on its shoes."

Dunn's plea deal will require him to testify during the trial. Anderson will, too.

Several witnesses testified Wednesday, including LMPD Officer Jeremy Boehnlein, Metro EMS Maj. Bill Lohden and Medical Examiner Dr. Jeremy Springer were called to give their expertise on the events leading up to and following the shooting.

Miller's parents -- William Miller and Cierra Twyman -- also took the stand. Twyman, who was also shot in the attack, tearfully testified that she didn't know she was hit.

"I didn't, I just felt paralyzed," Twyman said. "I didn't know I was until everyone was in the house and I couldn't move."

William Miller, who had said he "could smell the gunpowder," agreed it was a chaotic scene, adding that he saw that his daughter Ne'riah had passed out but didn't know that she was shot.

"I see my daughter come out on the stretcher, and I was like, 'What's wrong, what's wrong, has she been hit?'" Miller said. "And (the EMTs) were like, 'Move, move, move, we got this.'"

"My great grandmother had said she didn't look like she was breathing," Twyman said. "Her stomach was swollen and it was purple and blue."

The EMS witness also said in his testimony that he didn't realize Ne'riah had been shot until he had taken off her clothes to examine her.

Testimony ended at about 5 p.m. and will resume Thursday at 9 a.m.

