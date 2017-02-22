Breakaway halfway house moves closer to opening

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Plans to open a halfway house for women with addictions were approved by the New Albany Planning Commission Wednesday.



Despite that, the center, that will be named the Breakaway, has some opposition.

The plan still has to be approved by New Albany's Board of Zoning Appeals in March and the center's next door neighbor, a local business owner, plans to present a petition at that meeting and voice all the reasons why she believes it should not be allowed on her street.



"I'm getting a lot of calls from mothers and grandmothers with children in active addiction," former addict Lisa Livingston said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former addict opening new halfway house in New Albany

Livingston said four years ago, she came close to ending her life and that's why she's opening the Breakaway on East Spring Street.



Livingston got help through Southern Indiana's Bliss House for herself, but said with addiction at an all-time high, now is the time to open a facility to help other women in Floyd County and beyond.

"What I see," Livingston said, "is women being turned away and there's 25 to 30 people waiting to get in there at the Bliss House and they're losing hope and they're dying in the streets."

Livingston added, "I am overwhelmed with gratitude with the people in Floyd County that have supported us."

Do not count Livingston's next door neighbor among them. Hair Salon owner Vickie Whittinghill has a petition with 86 signatures ready to go to the March 7, zoning meeting. Whittinghill said the neighborhood is full of drugs and would be a terrible temptation for the women.



"Needles, syringes and we're not talking one or two," she explained of what she sees around her property, "I mean, it's out here on the street, it's in our ally, crazy!"

WATCH: Connie Leonard’s report

She believes a rural setting would be a better option. The property, a former nail salon with plenty of space and parking is a perfect spot for the center, said New Albany Planning Commission member Greg Henderzahs, who is also the executive director of Bliss House.



"It's a great location," he said, "it's already been zoned commercial and we've got buses that come right through there, that's going to be really good for the ladies."

Livingston and Henderzahs said they hope once the center has been open for a few months Whittinghill will change her mind.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.