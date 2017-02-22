Study finds Vitamin D curbs illness - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Study finds Vitamin D curbs illness

By Lauren Jones, Anchor/Meteorologist
Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital say a dose of Vitamin D can reduce your risk of getting sick. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital say a dose of Vitamin D can reduce your risk of getting sick. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're scrambling to find a sitter for your sick child you're not alone. The flu is sweeping across the nation right now with Kentucky and Indiana seeing widespread cases.

Battling the influenza beast isn't easy. Several schools in Kentucky have closed their doors early hoping extra days at home will help students and teachers recover. Whether it's the flu or a nasty cold that's going around, doctors say to load up on fluids and sleep.

Now, a new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital found a dose of D may help do the trick. We all know Vitamin D is good for bone and muscle health, but it can also reduce your risk of getting sick.

Researchers found those who are low in vitamin D and use the supplement cut their risk of respiratory illness in half. 

While taking the supplement can help doctors also warn their patients that taking too much can cause other health problems.

