Play Ball! UofL baseball opens home season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With spring-like weather across WAVE Country it was a perfect day for baseball and the home opener for the sixth-ranked team in the nation, the University of Louisville Cardinals.
The Cardinals, 3-0 after a weekend sweep of games in Clearwater, FL, faced Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Jim Patterson Stadium.
>> GET MORE ON UofL SPORTS BY VISITING CARDS CORNER
Louisville plated four in the first, five in the fifth and six in the sixth to lead 15-3 after 6 1/2 innings.
The game is the start of an eight-game home stretch for the Cards who will begin ACC play at home on March 10 versus Pittsburgh.
If you want to catch a game, get the Cardinals schedule by clicking here.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.