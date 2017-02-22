Play Ball! UofL baseball opens home season

The UofL Cardinals jumped out to a big lead against EKU. (Source: Kendrick Haskins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With spring-like weather across WAVE Country it was a perfect day for baseball and the home opener for the sixth-ranked team in the nation, the University of Louisville Cardinals.

The Cardinals, 3-0 after a weekend sweep of games in Clearwater, FL, faced Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville plated four in the first, five in the fifth and six in the sixth to lead 15-3 after 6 1/2 innings.

The game is the start of an eight-game home stretch for the Cards who will begin ACC play at home on March 10 versus Pittsburgh.

