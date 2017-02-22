JCPS special needs bus driver suspended for not reporting 'inappropriate conduct'

In the first week of the session in Frankfort Governor Matt Bevin signed bills outlawing abortions after 20 weeks and requiring an ultrasound for anyone getting the procedure.More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
Joseph Gwynn, a driver assigned to the Special Needs East compound, was suspended effective Feb. 1. JCPS's transportation services department has recommended that he be fired.More >>
For the second time in as many days, Senator Mitch McConnell was greeted by protesters. The Republican Senate Majority Leader was in Jeffersontown for a luncheon with the Chamber of Commerce.More >>
The parents of a 16-month-old girl shot to death were among the witnesses to take the stand during the first day of testimony in the trial of the men accused of killing her.More >>
