JCPS special needs bus driver suspended for not reporting 'inappropriate conduct'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bus driver for Jefferson County Public Schools has been suspended without pay after failing to report inappropriate activity on his bus, personnel records from the school district show.

Joseph Gwynn, a driver assigned to the Special Needs East compound, was suspended effective Feb. 1. JCPS's transportation services department has recommended that he be fired.

District records allege that two students were involved in unspecified inappropriate activity, involving one student who was totally nude and another not wearing a shirt. The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 19, was captured on surveillance video from inside the bus.

Gwynn got up and told the student to put his clothes on but did not report the incident to the compound, a violation of JCPS policy, according to the records. When asked by a manager why he didn't report it, Gwynn said that he was driving in a "hilly, curvy" area and did not have time.

