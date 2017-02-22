North Carolina stretches ACC lead to 2 games with defeat of Cards

(WAVE) - UofL suffered a major blow in its quest to win a conference championship this year, dropping an ACC showdown to league leader North Carolina.

No. 8 UNC topped seventh-ranked Louisville in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Wednesday night, 74-63, sending the visitors back home with a two-game deficit with just three left to play in the conference race.

The Tar Heels are now 12-3 in the league, comfortably ahead of four teams at 10-5 -- Louisville, Duke, Florida State and Notre Dame.

Deng Adel led the Cards with eight points in a close first half, which ended with North Carolina ahead 33-30. As UofL coach Rick Pitino was walking to the locker room at the break, a UNC fan shouted something at him, prompting an altercation that made its way to Twitter:

Rick Pitino is very displeased with a UNC fan pic.twitter.com/z4bYUuyMw6 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 23, 2017

UNC gradually worked toward a double-digit lead in the second half, stretching it to 16 in the final minutes. A quick run by UofL cut the margin to eight points, but the Cards never got closer than that.

Louisville was looking for its first road win over a ranked team since it joined the ACC in 2014, but trying to do it at the Dean Smith Center, where UNC is now 15-0 this year, was a tall order. The Cards are now 0-3 all-time in that building.

UofL returns home for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards then finish with a trip to Wake Forest on March 1 and a home game against No. 21 Notre Dame on March 4.

Be sure to join Kent Taylor for Saturday's installment of "Inside The Cards With Rick Pitino" on WAVE 3 News at 11:30 a.m.

