Lyme disease expert tells students about tick borne illnesses

With the recent unseasonable warm temperatures, you may find yourself outside more this February than in years past. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the recent unseasonable warm temperatures, you may find yourself outside more this February than in years past.

To help keep students and the community safe, tick and Lyme disease expert Logan McCulloch stopped by University of Louisville’s campus Wednesday.

His presentation was to inform people about tick borne diseases.

>> More Health News from WAVE3.com

"Ticks live through the winter time, they may just be dormant, but when it warms up, 60 degrees in February, actually when it gets above 40 degrees for several days in a row, ticks will become active. So there is no totally safe period, but in a season like we're having where we've got 70 degree days in February the high risk season is starting a month or two earlier."



Ticks like dark, moist places and hate sunlight and heat.

McCulloch recommended for anyone going into places that are tick prone be sure to dress appropriately, especially from the knee down. He also said people need to keep their immune systems strong by eating right, getting enough sleep and exercising.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.