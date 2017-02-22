Fantasy sports could see new regulations in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Fantasy sports leagues are about as popular as the games themselves, and now Kentucky may be regulating all fantasy sports in the state.



Rep. Adam Koenig (R – Kenton) said his new bill was requested by sites like Fan Duel and Draft Kings.



The reasoning is fantasy sports are banned in many states as a form of gambling. The bill is a preventative measure to make sure that doesn't happen Kentucky.



"The Attorney General of New York one day just declared it illegal in New York, and we don't want that to happen here,” Rep. Koenig said. “We wanted to be a legislative solution. We didn't think that was going to happen, but it's better off to do it this way and to make sure it's legal.”

According to ESPN, there are about a dozen other states that have similar bills filed in current legislative sessions.



Koenig’s bill doesn’t target typical fantasy leagues run with a couple of friends or coworkers. It requires sites or groups who have more than 100 people in the league to register with the state and pay the state 6 percent of their adjusted gross revenue.

The bill outlaws fantasy sports that involve amateur athletes, which would include any college basketball fantasy leagues.



Wednesday, it passed committee and is now headed back to the full House.



