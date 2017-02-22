Lawmakers file bills to fight back against abortion restrictions

In the first week of the session in Frankfort Governor Matt Bevin signed bills outlawing abortions after 20 weeks and requiring an ultrasound for anyone getting the procedure. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Some Jefferson County lawmakers are trying to fight back against the state's new restrictions on abortions.

In the first week of the session in Frankfort Governor Matt Bevin signed bills outlawing abortions after 20 weeks and requiring an ultrasound for anyone getting the procedure.

Louisville Democratic House members Joni Jenkins and Attica Scott have filed a bill to add exceptions for rape or incest to those new laws. Meanwhile, Senator Denise Harper Angel has filed an identical bill in the Senate.



“I would hope that the general assembly would move that quickly so that we can protect victims of crime or a mother that is in late term pregnancy and it is determined by her physician there is a medical abnormality or a situation of medical emergency,” Harper Angel said.



Neither bill is expected to succeed. Harper Angel said she is pushing to get her bill a hearing in committee.

