Ringing phone helped lead to charges in voyeurism case

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Police said a ringing phone helped lead to the arrest of a man accused of videotaping a woman in a restroom and taking a picture of an underage girl’s breasts while he thought she was sleeping.



Matthew Hammons, 33, of Louisville, is facing charges in Bullitt County.



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Ne'Riah's father: 'I could smell the gunpowder'

+ JCPS special needs bus driver suspended for not reporting 'inappropriate conduct'

+ Hundreds of people protest McConnell event in Louisville

In addition to taking a photo of the girl’s breast, he is also accused of recording a 19-year-old woman partially unclothed using a restroom.

That woman discovered the phone recording her when she heard it ringing in a closet.

Hammons was charged with voyeurism and promoting a minor in a sex performance.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.