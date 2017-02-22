Ringing phone helped lead to charges in voyeurism case

Matthew Hammons, 33, of Louisville, is facing charges in Bullitt County.More >>
The parents of a 16-month-old girl shot to death were among the witnesses to take the stand during the first day of testimony in the trial of the men accused of killing her.More >>
Fantasy sports are banned in many states as a form of gambling. The bill is a preventative measure to make sure that doesn't happen Kentucky.More >>
In the first week of the session in Frankfort Governor Matt Bevin signed bills outlawing abortions after 20 weeks and requiring an ultrasound for anyone getting the procedure.More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
