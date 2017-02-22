Books inspires free bartending classes

The program is a 14-week course that will teach low-income students valuable bartending skills. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Copper and Kings celebrated Black History Month Wednesday by taking a look at the legacy of Louisville native Tim Bullock.

Bullock was an esteemed bartender who published a book of cocktail recipes 100 years ago.

Jenn Desjardins, with Ideal Bartender School, said, “He's an African American author who started The Ideal Bartender and really, you know, challenged Louisville at the time to really hone in on a craft and that craft being bartending.”

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android



The book was called The Ideal Bartender and is the inspiration behind a new program called The Ideal Bartender School.



The program is a 14-week course that will teach low-income students valuable bartending skills for free and runs from May 10 to Aug. 9.



For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.