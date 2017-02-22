WAVE Country responds to lift on transgender bathroom guidance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Transgender restroom guidance has been removed on the federal level.



“Certain issues like this are not best dealt with at the federal level,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.



President Donald Trump repealed an Obama-era protection on Wednesday. The guidance allowed transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity.



“The president made it clear throughout the campaign that he's a firm believer in states’ rights,” Spicer said.



“Bathrooms are made for biology,” Family Foundation of Kentucky spokesperson Martin Cothran said. “They're not made for ideology. All you have to do is look at the appliances.”

MORE: Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance



However, Louisville native and transgender male Casey Hoke, couldn't disagree more.

“It makes me feel very scared for fellow trans students especially students K through 12 schools who may be just starting to transition or coming out to their peers in schools,” Hoke said.



Hoke was barred from the men's restroom at Manual High School before his gender was legally recognized as male.



“The administration there felt that I would be unsafe using the male restroom there,” Hoke said. “Leaving this up to states and individual schools makes for these things to happen.”



However, Hoke believes the trans community will remain resilient- amidst a decision many feel increases its susceptibility to bullying and discrimination.



“That's a claim,” Cothran said. “That sounds nice, but if you think about it there could be just as much trouble or more if these groups get their way.”

WATCH: Jobina Fortson’s report

Atherton High School approved a transgender student bathroom policy prior to the Obama administration's guidelines. JCPS has not confirmed if the school would be making any changes.



House Bill 106, a Kentucky bathroom bill filed this year, is sitting in the judiciary committee. The Speaker of House said the legislation won't be moving forward this session.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.