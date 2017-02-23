Overturned semi blocking all lanes of I-71N at I-265; injury reported

The accident also closed the ramp from I-265 to I-71N. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An overturned semi is blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 71 at the 9.1 mile marker in Jefferson County.

In addition, the I-265 ramp leading to I-71N is closed until further notice, according to MetroSafe.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash was reported as an injury accident, but he was unaware of the severity of the injury.

The accident was reported at 4:36 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

