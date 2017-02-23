UPDATE: 1 lane of I-71N reopens at I-265 after semi overturns

The concert series includes more than 30 local and regional bands and seven national concerts on two stages beginning Thursday, April 27.More >>
The concert series includes more than 30 local and regional bands and seven national concerts on two stages beginning Thursday, April 27.More >>
UofL returns home for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
UofL returns home for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash was reported as an injury accident, but he was unaware of the severity of the injury.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash was reported as an injury accident, but he was unaware of the severity of the injury.More >>
Tuesday night's jackpot is the 10th largest payout in Powerball history.More >>
Tuesday night's jackpot is the 10th largest payout in Powerball history.More >>
The parents of a 16-month-old girl shot to death were among the witnesses to take the stand during the first day of testimony in the trial of the men accused of killing her.More >>
The parents of a 16-month-old girl shot to death were among the witnesses to take the stand during the first day of testimony in the trial of the men accused of killing her.More >>