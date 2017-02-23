UPDATE: All lanes of I-71N at I-265 reopen after semi overturns

The accident also closed the ramp from I-265 to I-71N. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of northbound Interstate 71 at the 9.1 mile marker in Jefferson County have reopened after a semi overturned early Thursday morning.

The I-265 ramp leading to I-71N was also closed for a time while crews cleared the accident scene.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash was reported as an injury accident.

The accident was reported at 4:36 a.m. Thursday.

