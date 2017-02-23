Report: Winning Powerball ticket worth $435.3 million sold in Lafayette, IN

This is the 10th largest Powerball payout in history. (Source: AP Graphics)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth an estimated $435.3 million was sold in Indiana, according to the game's website.

WTHR in Indianapolis reported that Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed the ticket was sold in the Lafayette area.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 10-13-28-52-61. The Powerball number was 2.

The jackpot is the 10th largest payout in Powerball history.

The odds of winning are about one in 292 million.

