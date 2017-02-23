UPDATE: I-65N reopens in Bullitt County after rollover crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-65N reopens in Bullitt County after rollover crash

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Northbound I-65 around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Raycom News Network) Northbound I-65 around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened in Bullitt County after an accident involving an overturned pickup truck shut them down.

The incident happened near mile marker 112.

A Bullitt County dispatcher said one person was injured, but he was unaware of how seriously the person was hurt.

