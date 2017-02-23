Broadway in Louisville announces 2017-18 season; 'Hamilton' coming in 2018-19 season

Louisville, KY (February 23, 2017) – PNC Broadway in Louisville announces today the all-new 2017-2018 season which includes Finding Neverland, Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Chicago, School of Rock, and Waitress. Season Options will include the Rent 20th Anniversary Tour and Les Misérables.



The national tour of Hamilton will play The Kentucky Center as part of the 2018/19 season. The best way to guarantee tickets to Hamilton is to purchase a season subscription for the 2017/18 season. Subscribers who renew for the 2018/19 season will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premier Louisville engagement of Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public. Information regarding Hamilton dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.



“We’re so pleased to announce another season of hit shows, including our first holiday show in years,” said Leslie Broecker, PNC Broadway in Louisville President. “It’s Louisville’s passion for theatre that has made our series grow and break records for two seasons in a row, bringing thousands of people downtown. And of course we couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that Hamilton will be coming to the 2018-2019 season!”



2017-2018 SEASON SHOWS

Finding Neverland - October 24-29, 2017

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical - November 28-December 3, 2017

Chicago - January 23-28, 2018

School of Rock - March 13-18, 2018

Waitress - June 26-July 1, 2018



SEASON OPTIONS

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour - February 16-17, 2018

Les Misérables - April 10-15, 2018



Season tickets for the 2017-2018 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season will go on sale Thursday, February 23 with three convenient ways to purchase:



1. Select your seats in person at the PNC Broadway in Louisville Box Office at 620 W Main Street, Ste 100, Monday – Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm

2. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinLouisville.com.

3. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Louisville Season Ticket Hotline at 502-561-1003. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm.



Prices for the five-show season ticket package range between $165 and $650 depending on seat location.



EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:

Flexible ticket exchanges

No upgrade charges for exchanged seats in same price level regardless of performance.

Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to series shows and all season specials.

Lost ticket insurance and replacement service.

Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities.

Same premium seat location for all season shows.

Priority renewal for future seasons.

SEASON PATRON CLUB

Season Patron Club members enjoy additional benefits that include guaranteed seating in the Grand Tier box seats, Front Orchestra, Front Grand Tier, or Balcony box seats, complimentary parking for all regular season shows, name recognition in the souvenir program, and exclusive access to the North Lobby Patron Club Room for pre-show and intermission private bar service.



PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

PNC Broadway in Louisville shows typically run for one week at The Kentucky Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday evenings at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30pm. (All times are subject to change). An audio-described performance for the visually impaired is available on Saturday matinees and closed captioning is available Saturday evenings. Anyone requiring this service or accommodations for people with disabilities should request so when purchasing season tickets.



GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group clients enjoy unbeatable savings, priority seating, personalized service and flexible payment plans when booking 10 or more seats. Group reservations are currently being accepted for all shows in the 2017-2018 Season. Pricing and payment information can be found online at BroadwayinLouisville.com or by calling the Group Sales Manager, Jenny Ward, at 502-569-3060.



Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show.



2017-2018 Season Show Descriptions:

Finding Neverland - October 24-29, 2017

The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash “captures the kid-at-heart,” says TIME Magazine. Vogue cheers, “It’s a must-see you’ll remember for years to come!” Directed by visionary Tony®-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award® winning film, Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Finding Neverland is “far and away the best musical of the year!” (NPR).



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical - November 28-December 3, 2017

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don’t miss what The New York Times calls “AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedside story.”



Chicago - January 23-28, 2018

There’s never been a better time to experience Chicago, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history. Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. It’s no surprise that Chicago has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. And now it’s coming to your town! Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers!



School of Rock - March 13-18, 2018

School of Rock is a New York Times Critics’ Pick and “AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, “FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!”



Waitress - June 26-July 1, 2018

"THE WOMEN OF WAITRESS ARE CHANGING BROADWAY!" (Time Magazine).

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. "Waitress is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.



2017-2018 Season Option Descriptions

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour - February 16-17, 2018

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway… and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s Rent continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, Rent follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love.



Les Misérables - April 10-15, 2018

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering “Les Miz is born again!” (NY1). Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars," “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Misérables is still the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.



# # #