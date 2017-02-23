February 16, 2017

Ridgeview Animal Clinic
2723 Paoli Pike, New Albany, IN
(812) 945-0423
ridgeviewanimalclinic.net
New Albany Floyd County Animal Control & Shelter
215 W Market St, New Albany, IN
Adoption Hours: Monday-Friday, 12-4pm
Saturday, 11am-2pm
Cats also at Feeders Supply on State Street and Grantline Road
(812) 948-5355
nafcanimalshelter.org
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.