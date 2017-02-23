February 17, 2017

The Urban Leadership Alliance Seminar

The Urban Leadership Alliance Seminar, or ULAS, is a nine month professional development and training program that has helped dozens of African American males advance their career and move into leadership roles within organizations across the community. The ULAS monthly meetings begin in April and is $4,750 per participant. Registration goes through march. For more information on the Urban Leadership Seminar go to lul.org.

ArtsMatch

Thanks to the support of the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund, Fund for the Arts has launched the ArtsMatch initiative and are fundraising for nine new arts-based projects serving new, diverse, and underserved audiences through the end of February. Please visit www.fundforthearts.org/artsmatch for more information.

