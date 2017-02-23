Acquaintance of 2 suspects testifies in Ne'Riah Miller case

Crime-scene technicians showed evidence from the scene of the 2014 shooting death of Ne'Riah Miller.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday afternoon brought the day's fifth witness to the stand in the second day of testimony in the case of the shooting death of a 16-month-old girl.

Ne'Riah Miller was shot dead on her porch on South 37th Street back in 2014. Her mother, Cierra Twyman, also was struck by a bullet, one of at least 40 that were fired near the home, LMPD had said following the incident. Twyman survived her injuries.

Thursday, Twyman's cousin, Damion Thompson, took the stand and described a conversation he had with one of the suspects after the shooting. He said he was walking to get cigarettes when he heard gunshots, and later he saw suspects Will McLemore and Trey Anderson.

Thompson said McLemore told him he's "gotta go handle something and I'm shooting back out."

McLemore, Demarkus Tramber, and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with murder in the case. Anderson and Michael Dunn have taken plea deals and are expected to testify against the other three.

Thompson added that he didn't learn that Twyman and Miller had been shot until the next day.

Earlier Thursday, crime scene investigators described evidence they collected after both the shooting as well as Miller's autopsy.

Another investigator showed scene video and narrated while showing some of those pieces of evidence.

This story will be updated.

