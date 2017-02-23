Jury in toddler's murder views crime scene video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Testimony has resumed in the murder trial of three men accused of shooting to death a 16-month-old girl.

William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber, and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with murder in the death of Ne'Riah Miller on. The two other men charged with Ne'Riah's murder, Trey Anderson and Michael Dunn, have taken plea deals.

On the afternoon of August 27, 2014, Ne'Riah was on the front porch of her home in the 100 block of S. 37th Street when she was struck by one bullet. Testimony yesterday by Dr. Jeremy Springer, the medical examiner, said the bullet split inside Ne'Riah's body and exited in two places.

As the trial resumed today the second witness on the stand was Sgt. Kristin Downs of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Downs narrated as the jury viewed LMPD video of the crime scene. LMPD previously said there were more than 40 shell casings found from at least seven guns.

