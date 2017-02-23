Giraffe watch: April's continued pregnancy not concerning, vet says

While the world watches for the arrival of a baby giraffe in New York, the Denver Zoo quietly welcomed an adorable and unexpected new addition of its own.

Dobby, a male baby giraffe standing 5-feet tall, came into the world Tuesday at the Denver Zoo. (Source: Denver Zoo)

Erin Dietrich, the Myrtle Beach woman who became a viral sensation when she livestreamed her impression of April the giraffe, is officially a mom herself.

Eagle eggs typically take 35-38 days to hatch, and Sunday marks Day 35 for the first of the two eggs.

HARPURSVILLE, NY (RNN) - April's vet says the mother-to-be is "happy and comfortable," and he's not concerned by the fact she hasn't given birth yet.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park said in a Facebook post Friday they expected April to give birth soon and they would be "shocked" if she went through the weekend without giving birth.

As of early Monday morning, the world is still waiting.

April's vet says all the clinical signs that the giraffe would give birth at any time remained Sunday night. These include lack of appetite, indications of soft contractions and even manure that hints at imminent birth in its size and consistency.

However, the vet says he's not concerned by the fact that April has not yet given birth, and he says viewers shouldn't be worried either. He says April will simply have her baby when she is ready.

Both April and Oliver enjoyed outdoor time Sunday with April soaking in the sunshine and air from her doorway.

In previous Facebook posts, keepers chronicled significant developments that led them to believe the birth was nearing.

"Mammary development photos were not captured, but udders reported as full," said her keepers on Facebook. April's udder changes have been significant in recent days, and keepers say udder development "occurs, generally, just prior to birthing."

A discharge was reported earlier in the week. Though she is not in active labor yet, a discharge is a sign that her body is getting ready for labor.

Animal Adventure Park also announced Saturday that their text alert system, which will provide updates from labor to May 31, is ready for viewers to subscribe.

April's behavior continues to be good, if somewhat moody, and she has kept viewers at home as well as keepers on the edge of their seats.

It's been more than a month since the park shared the news of April's impending birth with the world, via social media. Thousands of fans have kept watch over live webcam footage chronicling April's every move. On Friday, they were startled by a momentary webcam breakdown, and at least 2,000 April fans sent emails to the park alerting staff to the disconnect. The camera was back up soon after.

April's vet has said there isn't enough data on giraffe pregnancies to determine exactly when April could go into labor. By March 23, the park reported she had become notably slower, saying that April was "in the home stretch" of her pregnancy.

April's popularity led to a sponsorship from Toys 'R' Us, which has long featured the fictional "Geoffrey the Giraffe" as its mascot.

"Both Animal Adventure Park and Toys 'R' Us have the common goal of bringing awareness to the plight of the giraffe as well as the need to create a sustainable future for them," the Facebook post stated. "Made possible in part by their sponsorship, Animal Adventure Park will be donating $25,000 to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation!"

Tens of thousands of people have been tuned in for days watching the reticulated giraffe walk around her pen and do very little else, waiting until she has the baby.

The calf will be April's fourth calf and her mate Oliver's first calf.

The little giraffe won't be all that little. At birth it will weigh in at about 150 pounds and will stand at about 6' tall, Animal Adventure Park said.

The feed was earlier removed by YouTube after it was labeled sexually explicit. The park blamed the removal on animal rights activists who oppose zoos.

While April has not yet given birth, the park reported on its Facebook page that it has welcomed three black belly Barbados lambs and twin pygmy goats since the giraffe watch began.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.