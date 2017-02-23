Kentucky senators approve 'Louisville bill'

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Senate is now closer to passing a major change to Metro Louisville’s government.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

A new bill, Senate Bill 222, filed by Sen. Dan Seum, R - Jefferson, generally gives the Metro Council more power but touches on many different areas of Metro government.

Thursday, multiple Metro councilmembers and Mayor Greg Fischer testified on different sides of the bill in the Senate’s committee on state and local government.

The version presented in the Thursday morning committee was filled with overnight changes designed to create bipartisan support on Metro council.

Among the changes were getting rid of a two-term limit for the mayor, redistricting and a section that allowed areas that border the Metro government to be annexed.

David James, Angela Leet and Julie Denton joined Seum by council members in support of the bill. They argued the Metro government had severe issues in its operations and with diversity in boards that aren’t being addressed by the mayor.

Councilman Bill Hollander joined Fischer in testifying against it, adding that the bill brings a dramatic change to Louisville’s government without any input from people who live in Louisville, and that the process is moving too quickly.

Both sides claimed the partial support of Council President David Yates, who had to text Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D- Jefferson, during the hearing to clarify that he supports slowing down the process.

MORE COVERAGE

+ Senate bill giving criminals 2nd chances gets Bevin's support

+ Kentucky Senate OKs bill to require CPR training in schools

"Between the two bills, I would certainly prefer the amended version," McGarvey said, reading the text. "However, if slowing down the process and having an open dialogue with all my colleagues and constituents is an option, I strongly believe that would be the best avenue."

The amended version of the bill presented Thursday passed committee and now heads to the Senate floor. McGarvey joined fellow Jefferson County Democrat Sen. Denise Harper Angel in voting against the bill. Sen. Dorsey Ridley, D - Henderson, also voted no.

The version that passed:

+ Tells the Democrat and Republican caucuses to pick a person from their respective parties to fill any vacated council seats.

+ Creates a Government Oversight and Audit Committee which has subpoena power and can administer oaths to witnesses.

+ Requires the mayor to submit a budget 60 days before the end of the fiscal year.

+ Requires the mayor to submit any contracts, subscriptions, agreements or obligations over $50,000 for the council to vote on whether they aren’t competitively bid.

+ Create the position of deputy mayor, which has duties assigned by the mayor and takes over if the mayor dies, resigns or gets removed.

+ Allows each caucus to have their own attorney for legal counsel so the mayor and Metro council do not have to share the county attorney.

+ Allows each caucus to hire two to four full-time staffers.

+ Requires the mayor’s appointments to reflect Louisville’s demographics.

+ Allows metro council to fill appointments the mayor doesn’t make within 90 days of an opening.

+ Requires a 2/3 council vote to remove the head of any agency, board, commission or an official in part of metro government.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.