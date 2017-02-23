Woman killed by car backing out of driveway

An LMPD spokesman said no arrest is expetced. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

The accident happened in the 4700 block of Walnut Grove in Pleasure Ridge park around 11 a.m. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has died after she was hit by a car backing out of a driveway.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 4700 block of Walnut Grove in Pleasure Ridge Park around 11 a.m.

Dwight Mitchell, a department spokesman, said the woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation, but Mitchell said no arrest is expected.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Jury in toddler's murder views crime scene video

+ WAVE Country responds to lift on transgender bathroom guidance

+ I-71N at I-265 reopen after semi overturns

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.