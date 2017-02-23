Men charged with Wilson Ave. murder appear in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men brought back to Kentucky on murder charges in the death of a Louisville man appeared in court this morning.



Louisville Metro police say Gerad Carter, 26, and Phillip Jackson, 25, killed John Grover on January 30 at his home on Wilson Avenue.

According to LMPD, Carter and Jackson were accompanied by Kenneth Austin and Chris Champion. Police say the four men went into Grover's home and took drugs before leaving the fatal scene. All four of the men fled to Chicago after the deadly shooting, police say.



Jackson was extradited to Louisville February 22 from Cook County Jail in Chicago. Metro police had filed a warrant for his arrest days before but had to wait until other pending charges in Chicago were resolved.

Carter was extradited to Louisville from Chicago on February 17. He had been let out of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in October after he was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint. Although he is charged with Grover's death, Carter's court appearance today was in relation to the previous robbery charge. Champion and Austin, who the grandson of Chicago's 34th Ward Alderman, remain at the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.



Carter and Jackson are scheduled for another court appearance in March.

