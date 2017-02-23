Restaurant destroyed by fire near Rough River Lake

MCDANIELS, KY (WAVE) - A favorite restaurant of visitors to the Rough River Lake area of Breckinridge County was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

McDaniels Fire Chief David Poole said the fire at Knotty Pine Family Restaurant is believed to have started in the floor of the building at 406 S Highway 79. The restaurant was closed when the fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. CT Wednesday. Firefighters from four departments responded to the fire and remained at the scene until about 9 a.m. CT.

Poole said the restaurant had been there a number of years, although he was unsure exactly how long. He said it had been a country store before it became a restaurant.

