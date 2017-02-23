Arrest made in deadly stabbing of restaurant worker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in relation to a homicide that took place February 17th, according to a post on the LMPD Facebook page.

They arrested Timothy Shane Singer, 22 in connection with the death of Nick Morris, 33.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Man stabbed at restaurant dies

Morris was stabbed outside of his work, Ciao Restaurant on Payne Street. He later died of his injuries.

Singer has been charged with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

